Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Nutrition Facts Will Get a Makeover Next Year

Food & Wine: nutrition labels

© The Photo Works / Getty Images
By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Posted March 02, 2017

The USDA has recalculated serving sizes and specified added sugars.

Since the debut of the first Nutrition Facts label in 1994, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made it easier for consumers to know exactly what we’re putting into our bodies. But apparently we’ve been putting more than we should into our bodies based on the serving sizes they’ve been providing. With that in mind, updated portions sizes is just one of the major changes coming to nutritional information by the middle of 2018.

Related

The revisions are based on new research and updated scientific information regarding how much people are actually eating and how those foods affect our diets. So assumedly that means the entire pint of Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia we’ve been shoveling into our mouths will soon be represented on the label, rather than the far-too-unsatisfying suggested amount ¼ cup.

Food & Wine:
Courtesy of the USDA
Food & Wine:
Courtesy of the USDA

Here are the major changes to expect next year:

  • Serving Sizes have been bolded and updated to reflect actual portions eaten.
  • Servings per container is required, but some smaller-sized, multi-serving packages which could be finished in one sitting will have an additional column to reflect consuming the entirety of the container (i.e. 20 oz. sodas)
  • Calories are in much larger type, since caloric intake has been deemed most important in healthy eating choices. A 2,000 calorie diet will still be used as a baseline for percentages and recommendations.
  • Calories from Fat will no longer be listed at all, as research has shown it’s the type of fat that matters more than the amount.
  • Daily value percentages have been updated to reflect current science.
  • Added sugars are now listed under Total Sugars to let consumers know what has been added during processing. They will also be represented as a percentage of your total recommended daily intake for the first time.
  • Nutrients now state exactly how much of each are in the product (versus just a percentage of daily value); Vitamins A and C have been removed (due to lack of deficiencies); Vitamin D and potassium information is now required on all products.

Video: How to Make Fresh Grated Pasta

brightcove-video:5209866022001

Food & Wine:
The previous label (left) compared to the new label (right). Courtesy of the USDA

Major manufacturers must comply with the new labeling procedures by July 26, 2018 and smaller companies will have an additional year to make the necessary changes to their packaging.

Previous
A New Beer Hotel Will Have a Private Hot Tub Full of IPA
Next
Everything You Need to Know About Oolong Tea
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.