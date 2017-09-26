NPR Has Its Own Wine Club

Ever wish you had a wine that would pair perfectly with A Prairie Home Companion? Want to support your local public radio station but wish you could get more wine in return? Let us introduce you to National Public Radio’s new wine club, which launched today.

The NPR Wine Club is a collaboration between Direct Wines, Wines That Rock, and the non-profit media organization, which lets members choose a bundle of 12 wines—plus three extra bottles that are inspired by NPR, with names like the All Grapes Considered Malbec and the Weekend Edition Cabernet Sauvignon—for $79.99. You can choose from a selection of three different cases containing reds, whites, or a mix of both, picked by wine retailer in your state, which will be shipped to you every three months. Each case comes with a detailed pamphlet on the background and tasting notes of each bottle, and the money, of course, goes toward keeping NPR on the air.

If you’d rather not indulge in the case of a dozen wines, you can also shop on the wine club’s website and buy any number of bottles (from a selection of hundreds) that you like.

"NPR has a tradition of producing and distributing programs that meet the highest standards of public service in journalism and cultural expression. Now the NPR Wine Club will extend that tradition by bringing together a formidable team of wine experts to guide its members on a journey of discovery through the world of wine,” Howard Jackowitz, Co-Founder of Wines That Rock, said in a statement.

The experts on board at the NPR Wine Club will taste 40,000 wines every year to find their favorites to add to the club’s roster. So if you don’t want listening to the radio to go out of style, and you love wine, but would rather someone else pick it out for you, NPR has you covered. Just don’t drink any of the wines during your commute, even if that’s the only time you listen to the NPR.