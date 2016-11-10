Now you can drink champagne out of a shoe—without it being gross. Shoe designer Rupert Sanderson has teamed up with Perrier-Jouet and London steakhouse and grill 34 Mayfair to launch "The Rupert Sanderson Champagne Slipper," a crystal and silver-plated shoe champagne glass, made in collaboration with silversmith and goldsmith Clive Burr.

"It was a delight to design something that shoes lend themselves to so wonderfully," Sanderson told Footwear News about the inspiration behind the flute. "It's the idea of taking a glass and not being able to put it down until you've finished it, and combining that with a shoe and with 34, which is also the most petit shoe size."

The champagne glass sits in the heel of the stiletto design—and the shoe itself is inspired by the classic Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque rosé champagne bottle. Available starting this week, restaurant guests ordering a bottle of the Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rosé will have it served in the champagne slipper—and the champagne slipper is also available in limited quantities to take home with six flutes and a bottle of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rosé, all in for £5,000 (about $6,300).

As for anyone who is a fan of pink champagne and Rupert Sanderson, but doesn't necessarily feel the need to imbibe from a shoe, there's always the brand new "34 Mayfair" pink satin pump, designed by Sanderson in honor of this partnership—it's available for $615 at rupertsanderson.com, champagne sold separately.