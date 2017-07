North Carolina Restaurants Can Now Serve Booze at 10 A.M.

Brunch-goers across the country think little—if nothing—of ordering a mimosa or Bloody Mary before noon. But that's something residents of North Carolina probably don't take for granted, because they simply couldn't order one early—until today, that is.

This morning, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 155, more commonly known as the state's "Brunch Bill," legislation that will allow restaurants, bars, stores, and breweries—anyone with a license to sell alcohol—to start selling at 10 a.m. Sundays. Previously, you couldn't order anything that would get you tipsy before noon on the most popular brunch day of the week.

Now, before people get too excited, there is a caveat to the new law: while alcohol sales are now allowed beginning at 10 a.m. Sundays, it will be up to each county or city government to decide whether they'll allow it within their own borders. (So, if yours doesn't, you might be making a long drive to take advantage of the law.) However, a few areas have wasted no time in adopting the law, with Raleigh and Carrboro already approving it in their cities.