Noma's Next Pop-Up Will be in Copenhagen

Wasting no time after their Mexico pop-up in Tulum, the crew at Noma is back with another venture called Under the Bridge.

According to a report from Eater, 30 Noma employees plan to open the pop-up restaurant literally under a bridge – namely the Knippelsbro Bridge – in Copenhagen, the city where the original Noma restaurant is located.

The group of managers and sous chefs – all those not involved in the developement of Noma 2.0, which will open this December – are working on the project, which will debut July 19th, according to a press release from the restaurant.