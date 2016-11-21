Noma To Open in Mexico Next Year

Can't score a table at Copenhagen hotspot Noma before it's set to shutter at the end of this year? You're in luck, maybe. Noma's Rene Redzepi just announced that the now-legendary restaurant will be setting up shop in Tulum, Mexico, beginning in April next year—and reservations for the $600/head dinner will be taken beginning December 6 at 10 a.m.

"I consider it to be my adopted home, one filled with almost a decade of cherished memories from vacations with my family," Redzepi writes about Mexico. "The place that I dream about. Home to one of the most exciting cuisines I have ever tasted: as old as time and yet so relevant. Full of ingredients I never knew existed. This cooking inspired the team and I constantly here in Copenhagen. It is safe to say that there is already a touch of influence from Mexico in the food at Noma."

Joining Redzepi at the new Noma, which will be open-air and is situated "between the jungle and the Caribeean Sea" in Tulum, will be former Noma sous chef Rosio Sanchez, chef and owner of taqueria Hija de Sanchez. And although the announcement is only beginning to make waves in the food community, planning for the new location has been in the works for half a year.

"For the last six months, Rosio, a small team and I have been traveling all throughout the country from Merida to Ensenada, from Oaxaca to Guadalajara, and everywhere in between," Redzepi writes. "We searched to find that special chile, to understand the seafood, to taste just a few of the infinite variations of mole, and to find inspiration in the vast and wonderful culture. We encountered some of the most kind and hospitable people to be found anywhere in the world. These were once in a lifetime experiences, which we will transform into a series of dishes and ultimately our menu at our restaurant in Mexico."

Heading to Tulum in the spring? Book your table at Noma Mexico here beginning December 6.