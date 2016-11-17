Noma Alum to Open Pop-Up on Mount Everest

You might say 2016 has been the year of the unique pop-up restaurant—from a supper club held inside a dumpster to a tremendously successful nude dining experience. Now, one former Noma chef is taking the pop-up concept to entirely new extremes and hosting a dinner party at one of the world's most unlikely locations—Mount Everest.

James Sharman, who has worked under celebrated chefs Tom Aikens and Rene Redzepi, has set his sights on the base camp of Everest for the next stop in an adventurous worldwide dinner series. Sharman kicked off his One Star House Party pop-up earlier this year, with the goal of hosting dinners in 20 different countries in 20 months. While the group has already cooked in places like Thailand and Beijing and plans to hit such farflung spots such as Mumbai, Nairobi, Reykjavik and Tasmania in the future, the Nepal stop is by far their most ambitious undertaking.

According to the pop-up's website, the team was drawn to Mount Everest for its numerous practical and culinary challenges—from cooking with the local fare to, well, not freezing to death in the process. "The food we have fallen in love with the most has been the food created under unique or challenging circumstances," the team says. "The experience has been what's defined the food we've discovered and the way we remember it."

Those who hope to snag a seat at this once-in-a-lifetime dinner party will have to shell out $1,050 USD per person, plus the cost of travel to Kathmandu. The fee includes hotel and guest house accommodations, guides and park passes, sleeping bags and down jacks and the flight to the remote Lukla airport.

Though Sharman has yet to disclose what might be served on the authentically Nepalese menu, all other meals along the 14-day trek will be purchased from guest houses for $6-7 USD per day. Only 15 spots are available for guests, so the most adventurous of eaters will want to book their dinner reservation—and stock up on warm clothes—as soon as possible.