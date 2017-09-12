NOFX Gets Its Own Beer Thanks to Stone Brewing

When you think of punk rock, you probably thing of things like loud power chords, an embracement of anarchy and… officially-branded craft beers? Sure, punk rock and craft beer do share some ideological similarities. Both burgeoned in the '70s, '80s and '90s out of contempt for the corporate takeover of their respective industries. Coors Light and Jefferson Starship are essentially two sides of the same coin. Still, some classic punk bands' recent embracement of craft beer still feels a bit unexpected—especially to the extent that Los Angeles's NOFX has not only released its own beer with Stone Brewing, but the two are also behind an entire beer and music festival.

"Punk in Drublic" is the title of NOFX's gold-certified 1994 album. But in 2017, it's also the name of the band's official beer collaboration with Stone Brewing and a six date "Craft Beer & Music Festival" making stops in Tacoma, WA, Boise, ID, Phoenix, AZ, and Concord, Sacramento and Huntington Beach, CA, between September 16 and October 28. If you like beer and punk rock, this touring festival actually does sound like a small slice of heaven. According to Stone, "the event will feature four hours of tastings of more than 100 craft beers followed by NOFX and alternating co-headliners Flogging Molly and Bad Religion" with plenty of other bands to "round out the epic festival lineup."

If you live in the area, but can't make any of those dates, not to worry: You can still grab cans of Stone's Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager which is being released in 12-ounce cans and on draft throughout the four states where the festival is making stops. Created with input from NOFX frontman Fat Mike, this new brew is described as a "crushable" beer that "like punk … may seem simple but peel back the layers and you notice a lot is going on under those chords."

Just last month, another California punk band formed in the 1980s, Hermosa Beach's Pennywise, announced they'd teamed up with Eureka's Lost Coast Brewery to release a new Pennywiser Session IPA. Meanwhile, Long Beach's Sublime—which, similar to NOFX and Pennywise, formed in the '80s but flourished in the '90s—also released a beer this year with San Diego's AleSmith called Sublime Mexican Lager. Hey, people aren't buying as many records as they used to; might as well sell them beer.