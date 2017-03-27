- This One Dish Is Meaghan Markle's Favorite Thing to Bring to a Dinner Party
A Dairy Farm is Challenging Nintendo to a Cow-Milking Competition
The video game company was called out over a new dairy-themed game.
Sure, some people say video games can increase problem-solving skills and improve hand-eye coordination, but they’re no substitute for good old-fashioned hard labor! At least that’s what Nintendo was told by the folks up at Billings Farm & Museum, a working dairy and visitor experience in Woodstock, Vermont. With a lot of nerve and a little trash talking, the farm is about to have the globally beloved game company at their doorstep.
The dairy sent the video game company a letter via Facebook claiming that a new 1-2 Switch game built into Nintendo’s new multiplayer console makes milking a cow seem way too easy. “Milk” requires two players to compete by filling up as many milk cans as they can, the act of which is mimicked using the Nintendo Switch’s remote controllers. “We’re writing because our farm staff recently saw the cow milking game for Nintendo Switch and decided that you’ve taken all the challenge out of milking,” the letter reads. “We have 30 prize-winning Jersey milking cows that we milk twice a day, and it is NEVER that easy.” Point taken, Billings Farm. Kids these days are getting soft!
However, to add insult to injury, the kindly farmers took their umbrage with Nintendo’s gameplay to the next level. “We also think you guys look pretty slow.” Oof. But Nintendo has a shot at redemption via a challenge from the dairy, which offered, “to pit our team against yours and see who can milk the fastest.”
Nintendo which has been in the gaming business for nearly 130 years, wasn’t going to back down from some friendly competition, replying “Challenge accepted” within just six minutes of the original posting. According to a representative from Nintendo I spoke to earlier today, the will be sending a team to Vermont this week to compete.
“Good luck! We’ve been at this over 100 years,” Billings Farm shot back. Nintendo was quick to remind them. “So have we!”
