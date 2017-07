Nigella Lawson’s Carbonara Recipe Leaves Twitter in a Tizzy

When is a dish no longer what you say it is? For example, can you make an omelet without breaking some eggs? Is a cheeseburger still a cheeseburger if you hold the bun? What about the cheese? At some point, a dish can be re-envisioned to the point that it’s simply no longer what it once was. And though many well-known chefs have built their reputation around taking risks, it can also sometimes create a backlash.

Nigella Lawson is the latest victim of fallout from playing too fast and loose with a common recipe. On July 4, she posted a “delicious Spaghetti alla Carbonara” as her #RecipeOfTheDay on Twitter. In the tweet, she openly admitted its “not entirely authentic” – and very quickly, people on Twitter agreed with her.

#RecipeOfTheDay is a not entirely authentic but entirely delicious Spaghetti alla Carbonara https://t.co/j9QHOxOJjo pic.twitter.com/NQTvyKLGTl — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 4, 2017

A traditional carbonara – like this one from Mario Batali – uses spaghetti, eggs, guanciale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt and pepper. Sure Pecorina may be the more traditional hard Italian cheese choice. And in a pinch, maybe you could use pancetta or bacon instead of guanciale. But Lawson’s recipe resorted to a couple of ingredients that would be considered unorthodox at best: cream and white wine.