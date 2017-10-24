This Is the One Place Nigella Lawson Won't Eat with a Fork

Gordon Ramsay won’t let his family eat in front of the television. One study this year found that eating dinner while you watch Netflix can result in weight gain. Yes, most people know that eating on the couch or in the front of the television isn’t exactly the healthiest, most grown-up choice, but some nights there’s no better way to relax. Nigella Lawson understands this—even she sometimes eats in front of the television, if you can believe it—but she has some pretty strict rules about how she does it.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Lawson revealed that she’s much more open to a meal on the couch than you might think, although she does stipulate that she prefers to eat at the dining room table as much as possible.

“I have absolutely nothing against a sofa supper, but I can't do food that needs a knife and fork,” she explained, according to the Independent. “If it can be eaten out of a bowl, I'm very happy to eat while I watch.”

Using that tidbit of information, let’s speculate about what type of food Lawson eats for “sofa supper.” Maybe a hearty soup? Her favorite ice cream (you can totally have ice cream for dinner, trust me)? If she’s really adept at using that spoon, perhaps noodles or pasta?

Regardless of what she’s eating, the chef revealed the shows she always watches during these casual dinners: The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Lawson herself will be returning to the small screen at the end of this month (do you think she ever eats dinner while watching her own shows?) on Nigella: At My Table, which will find her recreating recipes from her latest cookbook of the same name.

It's comforting to know that Lawson sometimes eats like us regular folks. She recognizes that sometimes the couch, which offers solace after even the most harrowing days, beats out the dining room table—especially when making a meal that requires a fork and knife sounds too exhausting to even consider.