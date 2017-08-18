NHL Team Will Open the Biggest Restaurant in Canada

Leave it to a hockey team to break another record in Canada: The NHL’s Montreal Canadiens (otherwise known as the Habs to fans) have announced that the team will be opening the largest restaurant the country.

The Canadiens are actually opening two restaurants, both called 1909 Taverne Moderne, but the establishment opening near their home arena, Bell Centre, will be the big one: Upon completion, it will be able to host 1,000 people at a time. The second will open at the Place Bell arena in Laval, home to the upcoming American Hockey League team the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' minor league affiliate.

1909 Taverne Moderne at Bell Centre will be a three level restaurant located inside a 50-level condominium tower. It will be feature 67 televisions on which to watch more hockey presumably, as well as DJs seven nights per week, because apparently being a hockey fan is a constant party.

The restaurant will be owned in part by Cara Operations, according to Eater, which already owns a slew of fast food restaurants across Canada.

Right now, all we know about the menu is that it will include so-called “locally sourced international cuisine,” but the restaurant’s official Instagram account does hold some vague clues.

Chef Jean-Sébastien Giguère is on board to lead the kitchen, but if you're looking to enjoy a fancy French meal, this probably isn't the place for you. It’s still a mainly a haven for hockey fanatics.

“Our goal is to give fans a space where they won't have to choose between having a great meal and watching their favorite event in an electric atmosphere,” Canadiens co-owner, CEO and president Geoff Molson, explained.

Of course, the restaurant will likely be ready just in time for hockey season, opening its doors on October 10, the date of the first Canadiens’ home game, with the smaller location set to open later in the fall.