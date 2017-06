New York's Edible Cookie Dough Shop Is Offering a Unicorn Flavor For a Limited Time

When two food trends unite, magic happens. And we are all better for it.

That's why we're so excited that today, DŌ—the New York City shop that sells raw, edible cookie dough with pasteurized "egg product"—is coming out with a limited-time unicorn dough. Whether you are or are not a fan the "unicorn foods" obsession of late, you've got to admit that it's kind of impossible to hate anything when it arrives in cookie dough form. Plus, it's National Cookie Dough Day today, which is enough of an excuse for anyone to rush to the shop and indulge their secret love for all things unicorn.

Courtesy of Dina Coloma / Cookie DŌ NYC

"Dreams dough come true and unicorns dough exist and tomorrow is the dōpest day of the whole year!" the store captioned their Instagram photo of the creation, which, like all of DŌ's doughs, can be baked as easily as it can be eaten raw. "Who will be celebrating #nationalcookiedoughday with us?"