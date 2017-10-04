A Flintstones-Themed Ice Cream Pop-Up Is Coming to New York This Weekend

During the weekend of New York Comic Con, attendees and animation fans will have the chance to bask in their love of retro cartoons and snack on Warner Brothers cartoon-themed treats at a special interactive SoHo pop-up.

If you need a break from letting your inner geek out at one of the world's most popular comic cons, you can sneak away to this looney multi-day New York City experience. A creative collaboration between Warner Bros. Consumer Products, classic cartoon network Boomerang, and retailer BoxLunch, Get Animated Invasion lets guests explore installations based on classic Warner Bros. cartoons.

Among the pop-up's various activities, visitors will be able to stop by The Flintstones Bedrock area and grab Stone Age ice cream cereal treats. These signature creations are inspired by each of the Bedrock crew and made by the New York City-based Milk & Cream Cereal Bar concept eatery in conjunction with Post Consumer Brands.

Once you've filled your stomach, you can explore several other experiential zones featuring characters from Looney Tunes and Hanna Barbera cartoons. That includes a Jetson's screening room, Tom and Jerry's house, Scooby-Doo's Spooky Woods, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, and more.

In addition to the interactive installations, visitors will also be able to grab their own all-new animated merchandise at the one-weekend-only event. After you've gone back for your second Flintstone's-inspired ice cream, browse pop-culture retailer BoxLunch's slew of official WBCP-licensed merchandise, all of which has been inspired by some of your favorite animated characters. Coming from brands like Junk Food, and Trunk, attendees will be able to grab their own toon apparel, bags, accessories, jewelry, and novelty items.

"We're excited for fans to experience this new creative way to step into the world of their favorite animated character," Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products said in a statement. "The Get Animated Invasion pushes the boundaries of fan engagement."

The pop-up will run October 6 to 8 from noon to 7 p.m. at 107 Grand Street. You can reserve your spot at the Get Animated website.