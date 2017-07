New York City Is Getting a Dog Café

Cat cafés are so last season. (Regardless, they are great causes—so go check one out when you grab your next coffee.) Instead, this season's New York City hotspot is filled with fluffy creatures who are little less coy and a lot more slobbery. That's right: New York City is getting its first dog café, Boris and Horton.

Now, this little East Village spot—which will open this winter—is a little different than cat cafés in one more important aspect: the café won't always have dogs inside up for adoption. Instead, it will be a dog-friendly space, where patrons can bring their own pups, and dog-less coffee and wine aficionados can cuddle up to canines.

"A lot of people like dogs [but] because of their circumstances can't have one—so this is a dog-friendly place," co-owner Coppy Holzman explained to DNA Info.