New York City Is Getting a Dog Café

Cat cafés are so last season. (Regardless, they are great causes—so go check one out when you grab your next coffee.) Instead, this season's New York City hotspot is filled with fluffy creatures who are little less coy and a lot more slobbery. That's right: New York City is getting its first dog café, Boris and Horton.

Now, this little East Village spot—which will open this winter—is a little different than cat cafés in one more important aspect: the café won't always have dogs inside up for adoption. Instead, it will be a dog-friendly space, where patrons can bring their own pups, and dog-less coffee and wine aficionados can cuddle up to canines.

"A lot of people like dogs [but] because of their circumstances can't have one—so this is a dog-friendly place," co-owner Coppy Holzman explained to DNA Info.

On occasion, the café will also partner with Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue, so that patrons who want to become dog owners can adopt, co-owner Logan Holzman said.

To comply with Department of Health regulations, Boris and Horton will be split into two distinct sections. On one side, customers can order a bevy of beverages, including coffee, beer, and wine, as well as pastries and sandwiches. On the other side, the patrons can sit with their dogs or snap photos with them in a photo booth. Merchandise will also be available for dog owners in need of a spare leash or bowl.

"It's like basically going to someone's nice living room with your dog, and it's adjacent to a place where you can get all your food and coffee," said Coppy Holzman.

Coppy Holzman and Logan Holzman, daughter and father, told DNA Info they were inspired to open the dog-friendly café after seeing the success of cat cafés. While some cafés allow dogs inside, they said, those spots aren't complying with the city's health code. They named the café after their two dogs, of course, a pit-bull mix named Boris and terrier mix named Horton. No word yet on whether the doggie duo will make celebrity appearances at the café or on the merch, but their names will certainly become well-known to New York City's dog-loving citizens in no time.