French People Are Starting to Eat More Like Americans

France has a reputation for having some of the best food in the world: Fine wine, decadent, gooey cheeses, and soft, fluffy or crusty bread, to name just a few of their specilaities. Their chefs are some of the most accomplished in the world: Paul Bocuse, Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert immediately spring to mind. But how well, exactly, does the average French person eat? They aren’t as healthy as you might imagine, a new study reveals.

ANSES, the French agency for food, environmental and occupational health and safety, released its third study on the eating habits of the French people yesterday. The organization surveyed 5,800 people (young children, teenagers, and adults as old as 79) to figure what the typical person living there eats.

The organization found that the majority of French people eat too much salt and don’t get enough fiber, and found an increase in the amount of processed foods they're eating. They’re also eating more “raw animal products,” especially fish and beef.