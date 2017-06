Introducing Starbucks' Newest Drool-Worthy Frappuccinos

It's official. As of today, you’ll be able to taste what is sure to be Starbucks latest craze: Mango Pineapple and Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccinos – and they’ll probably make you forget all about unicorns.

The Mango Pineapple flavor “starts with a mango Frappuccino blended Crème, poured over a mango-pineapple puree,” and is then finished off with another layer of the puree. Meanwhile, for the Berry Prickly Pear flavor a mango Frappuccino blended Crème is poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree, which features “subtle notes of hibiscus, passionfruit and lime,” the company wrote in a statement.

The layers of fruity puree give the drinks an almost watercolored look.