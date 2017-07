Danny Meyer Triples Down on NYC, David Chang Goes to L.A. and More of the Week's Restaurant News

Welcome to Friday. Here are some of the biggest restaurant anouncements, openings and closings from the past week:

David Chang opening first restaurant in L.A.

David Chang’s Momofuku restaurant group will open its first full-service restaurant in Los Angeles later this year. The new restaurant, named North Spring, will not (initially) serve any Momofuku classics like Chang’s famous pork buns or ramen. Instead, North Spring’s menu will “draw inspiration from LA’s diverse culinary landscape and California’s bounty.” Besides New York, and soon L.A., Momofuku currently operates restaurants in Sydney, Toronto and Washington D.C.

Noma Staff are operating a pop-up under a Copenhagen bridge.

30 Noma employees (not including Rene Redzepi) are currently operating a pop-up restaurant under a bridge in Copenhagen. The temporary restaurant called Under The Bridge is located under Knippelsbro Bridge in Denmark's capital city and will serve food until this Sunday, after opening this past Wednesday. The international team describes the food as, "a menu of simple delicious food that they [Noma staff] would eat themselves on a summer night."