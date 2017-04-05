As previously reported, the new Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan in Tokyo's Mitsukoshi Ginza department store is offering a number of pastries exclusive to the just-opened location. In fact, more than 50 percent of the menu consists of all brand-new creations made exclusively for Tokyo's second DAB outpost, all of which are inspired by Japan's native ingredients and local traditions. Here are all of the new DABJ pastries, available exclusively at the Mitsukoshi Ginza location. —Max Bonem