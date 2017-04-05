All of the Beautiful New Pastries Available Only at Dominique Ansel's New Bakery in Japan
Japanese and French influences come together beautifully at Ansel's second Tokyo location.
As previously reported, the new Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan in Tokyo's Mitsukoshi Ginza department store is offering a number of pastries exclusive to the just-opened location. In fact, more than 50 percent of the menu consists of all brand-new creations made exclusively for Tokyo's second DAB outpost, all of which are inspired by Japan's native ingredients and local traditions. Here are all of the new DABJ pastries, available exclusively at the Mitsukoshi Ginza location. —Max Bonem
An homage to Japan's love of square watermelons, this cake consists of watermelon lime gelée, a pistachio biscuit and pistachio feuilletine and is filled with soft pistachio and raspberry mousse.
Designed to be eaten petal-by-petal, this beautiful blossom is made of more than 20 individual hand-made rose honey tuile “petals," each of which is filled with lychee ganache and finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.
These adorable, pup-inspired savory pastries are made from soft bread filled with roasted tomatoes, onions, a bit of mustard and a hot dog.
DABJ's take on the classic sweet bun found throughout Japan, this melonpan is made with soft brioche and filled with anko (red bean paste) and custard, then topped with a thin cookie crust and raspberry powder.
This new creation includes a vanilla chiffon cake that’s so light and airy that it can be suspended inside a balloon. Want that cake? Pop the balloon!
A Japanese take on a DAB classic, the new babka is made with moist, soft brioche and matcha-chocolate ganache and is baked up in its own loaf pan until golden.
A perfect blend of French and Japanese influences, this croissant is made with toasted buckwheat, then brushed with a bit of umami-rich shoyu dashi as soon as it comes out of the oven.