Oreo Made Avocado, Unicorn, and Popcorn Flavors For Fans

Oreo has been getting a lot of attention lately for their wacky flavors. In the past few months they’ve managed to introduce Blueberry Pie, Jelly Doughnut, and Waffle & Syrup flavored cookies, which have all been introduced in the last few months. The snack company has effectively been trying to one up themselves. Given the pace that they’ve been churning out new and more captivating flavors, it’s not surprising that they’ve turned to us, their adoring public, to come up some kooky creations.

Oreo is calling them “prototypes” – cookie and chocolate bar ideas that were submitted to the company from Oreo-devotees using the hashtag #MyOreoCreation.

Oreo actually created some of the best submissions, some of which will never be made again. If you thought that Oreo came up with some weird flavor combinations on its own, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what people on the Internet came up with.