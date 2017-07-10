New ‘Game of Thrones’ Beer for Season 7 is Coming

After an over one year hiatus, Game of Thrones finally returns to HBO this Sunday – which means we’ll also see the return of that other GoT stalwart… No, we're not talking about brutal violence and gratuitous nudity. Though we're sure there’ll be plenty of that too. We're talking about a new Game of Thrones beer from Brewery Ommegang.

“Winter Is Here” isn’t just the event that fans have been patiently waiting for… for a seriously long time now; it’s also the name of Ommegang’s ninth Game of Thrones-inspired beer. Yes, though the show and (especially) the books might be getting produced at a snail’s pace, the beers keep on rolling off the bottling line at a seemingly ever faster pace. Less than two months ago, the New York brewery released Bend the Knee Golden Ale, Ommegang’s eighth beer in their GoT series, but now, before any of your favorite characters even had a chance to die, the announcement for another brew is already upon us. Seriously, why can’t George R.R. Martin churn out books at this rate?

Scheduled to arrive this fall – just in time for fans looking to drown their disappointment that the mere-seven-episode-long season seven is already over – Winter Is Here will be “an 8.3% ABV Belgian-style double white ale with the fearsome Night King emblazoned on the label,” according to the brewery. It’s made with “pilsner malt, white wheat malt, and soft red wheat flakes, hopped with Saaz hops, and spiced with white pepper, sea salt, coriander and sweet orange peel.” Beyond being available in the usual 750ml bottles and on draft, this new brew will also be packaged with an old classic: Gift sets featuring a bottle of Winter Is Here; a bottle of the third beer released in the series, Fire and Blood Red Ale; and a commemorative glass will be available in October for $23.99.

“Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for winter since the very first episode of the series debuted,” Josh Goodstadt, Vice President of Global Licensing at HBO, said in a statement. “Now, thanks to this latest Game of Thrones beer, they’ll have the perfect brew to sip throughout the cold months that lie ahead.” Well when you put it like that, now I’m really depressed!