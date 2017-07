New Food Packaging Could Kill E. Coli

You wash your produce as soon as you bring it home from the grocery store—and if you don't, get in the habit—but a quick cleanse under cool water won't protect you from everything an apple or zucchini squash encounters from farm to table. And that's why scientists from the Agricultural Research Service are working to develop a new packaging—that will contain chlorine dioxide—to make our produce even safer.

Here's how your produce is protected now: sanitizers are applied to vegetables and fruits to kill microbes, and some U.S. food processors also add a chlorine wash that further cleans our produce. However, neither measure can kill off E. coli, a bacteria that can cause anything from diarrhea to illnesses as serious as anemia or kidney failure.

Scientists, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are hoping to develop a pouch packaging filled with chlorine dioxide—a gas that can kill E. coli and other harmful pathogens—that could be used as produce is transported from farm to store or market. But it's not as easy as it may sound: create a pouch that releases the gas too quickly and you can burn your produce, the scientists found.