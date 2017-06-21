The New Food Coming to the Minnesota State Fair Will Blow Your Mind

The Minnesota State Fair announced their new food line-up for 2017, and some of these treats already sound too good to miss.

In the revered tradition of fair food, there aren’t many healthy snacks to be found here. Instead you’ll be treated to some classic items with a delicious twist, like a bacon batter Belgian waffle on a stick and roasted corn on the cob coated in crushed Doritos. If you like your fair food fancy, there will be something there for you too: An éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and waffle fries topped with bacon, peppers, and black diamond truffle oil mayo.

Advertisement

There are also a few foods that might catch you by surprise: Take the “pizarito,” a flour tortilla filled with pizza toppings, or the “cherry bombs,” red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried, and dusted with powdered sugar, and in one very intense mashup, wontons with a filling of duck bacon, cream cheese, and grilled sweet corn.

The healthiest food you’ll find there is probably the slices of deep-fried avocado.

And if you need a pick me up along the way, a plastic cup of cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen and topped with heavy cream and maple syrup sounds like it will certainly do the trick.

You can find a full list of the food you’ll be able to taste as the fair here. No word yet on how much each delicious item will cost you (although we doubt money will be any object when it comes to taste testing and Instagramming some of these over-the-top treats).

And if your mouth is watering now, get used to it: The Minnesota State Fair doesn't open for its twelve day run until August 24, closing its doors on September 4.