The New Food Coming to the Minnesota State Fair Will Blow Your Mind

The Minnesota State Fair announced their new food line-up for 2017, and some of these treats already sound too good to miss.

In the revered tradition of fair food, there aren’t many healthy snacks to be found here. Instead you’ll be treated to some classic items with a delicious twist, like a bacon batter Belgian waffle on a stick and roasted corn on the cob coated in crushed Doritos. If you like your fair food fancy, there will be something there for you too: An éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and waffle fries topped with bacon, peppers, and black diamond truffle oil mayo.

There are also a few foods that might catch you by surprise: Take the “pizarito,” a flour tortilla filled with pizza toppings, or the “cherry bombs,” red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried, and dusted with powdered sugar, and in one very intense mashup, wontons with a filling of duck bacon, cream cheese, and grilled sweet corn.