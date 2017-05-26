Visit the Food Spots From 'Chef’s Table,' 'Master of None,' and Your Other Favorite Netflix Series

While it’s fun enough to live vicariously through the adventures of the fictional folks that inhabit our favorite television shows, or even via our real life friends’ Instagram exploits, sometimes you’ve just got to see (and taste) things for yourself. And if you’re as addicted as we are to binging Netflix series like Chef’s Table, Master of None and Love, you’ve probably seen a few spots you’d like to try dining in or having a drink at if you only knew where to go. Luckily our friends at Netflix hooked us up with the locations from each of these popular original series. Hey, you’ve been catching up on Orange is the New Black all day, it’s time to take a break anyway.

LOVE

Courtesy of Netflix

Fans of the moody L.A. comedy-drama can chow down at vintage Echo Park haunt Brite Spot, have a spellbinding evening at The Magic Castle, or have a decidedly more adult date at The Buffalo Club.

THE OA

Courtesy of Netflix

While you ponder your fan theories about the mysterious reappearance of Prairie Jonson, you can order up the soup, salad and breadsticks at Olive Garden or hit the happy hour at Grand Central Station’s Oyster Bar.

SENSE8

Courtesy of Netflix

The Wachowski’s supernatural drama is filmed, in part, in Chicago where local favorites SuperDawg and jazz club The Green Mill have been cast as locations.

BLOODLINE

Courtesy of Netflix

If you need to escape your own family drama like the Rayburns, you can toss back a beer at Caribbean Club or dine your cares away with a seafood dinner from Florida’s Upper Keys hangout Alabama Jack’s.

MASTER OF NONE

Courtesy of Netflix

Aziz Ansari’s semi-autobiographical comedy is chock full of amazing food, including a summer trip to Italy. In the first season the cast was spotted in places like Parm and Think Coffee. Some of the highlights from the most recent season include Okonomi, The Four Horsemen, Tertulia, Please Don’t Tell, Il Buco and Carbone.

CHEF’S TABLE

Courtesy of Netflix

Previous seasons have spotlighted the likes of Atelier Crenn and Blue Hill. Of course with a new restaurant every episode, there are many great places to choose from on this series. From the most recent season, you can hit Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza, Virgilio Martínez’ Central in Lima, Peru which landed at #5 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List, or hit up Ivan Orkin’s East Village spot Ivan Ramen.