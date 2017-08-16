Nestlé is Making Walnut Whips Without Walnuts

When you buy a box of chocolates, you usually expect to get what it says on the box, and when it comes to Nestlé’s oldest chocolate treat (they’ve been around since 1910), the Walnut Whip, you wouldn’t be wrong to expect to get sweets adorned with the tree nuts. But not anymore. With the release of three new varieties of Whips, Nestlé is removing the walnuts. "It’s just walnuts," you might be thinking, "the chocolate is still there." However, British candy fans, it turns out, are not pleased with this turn of events.

No Walnut on Walnut Whips? Stop the 🌍, I want to get off! 🤯🔫 — Elise ❤️🇬🇧🇫🇷🌍🍕 (@Slay24Se7en) August 16, 2017

What fuckery is this I see on twitter, Walnut removed from Walnut Whips, mark my words, anarchy is just round the corner. #SaveTheNut — Keith R (@TheHornyHaggis) August 16, 2017

The BBC reports that the new Whips flavors—in mint, caramel, and vanilla—are dropping the Walnut from their title. To be fair, the original Walnut Whips will remain on sale alongside the new versions in single packs year-round, and in multi-packs around Christmas time, so the brand is taking anyone's walnuts away entirely. Regardless, who among us hasn’t gotten unreasonably angry over changes to our favorite candies?

They're removing the walnut from Walnut Whips, and renaming them 'Whips'. F*cking whips. pic.twitter.com/LJ3xH18koC — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 16, 2017

#Walnutwhips without the walnuts? That would be like wine without grapes. Doesn't bear thinking about. 🍇+ 🌞=🍷+ 😀 pic.twitter.com/hgy5iJPEpf — Wines With Attitude (@wineattitudes) August 16, 2017

Part of the reason that Nestlé might want to limit the run of Walnut Whips to single packs during the regular season is due to the fact that walnut prices have recently skyrocketed. An importer told the BBC that “strong global demand for walnuts, together with a poor crop in Chile last year and the falling value of the pound has led to a rise in prices of about a fifth.”

This has been a tough year for Nestlé: Back in May, it lost a legal battle to trademark KitKat bars, and speculation began circulating over the summer that the brand is considering selling the U.S. branch of the business. But if you're currently in the U.K. and prone to getting defensive over your candy, this probably isn't worth sounding the alarm: Walnut Whips are still very much for sale. And, in fact, there are now even more chocolates on the shelf. How can that be a bad thing?