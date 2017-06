100-Year-Old NYC Caffé Dante Launches Negroni Fountain This Summer

Just when you thought Dante, Greenwich Village's century-old café-turned-cocktail bar specializing in all things Negroni, couldn’t outdo themselves, they went ahead and created a Negroni fountain.

Opening today at the former Genuine Superette space in Little Italy, the Dante at Genuine pop-up is set to deliver a free-flowing fountain of Dante’s classic Negroni cocktail all summer long. While the fountain is self-service, Dante’s expert bartenders will be monitoring how many cocktails each visitor has and at $14 per pour, that’s probably for the best.

In addition to the Negroni fountain, Dante is also offering their "Summer of Spritz" cocktail menu, which focuses on Italian apertivos, like limoncello and Aperol, and other spirits that make up classic cocktails like the Negroni.