100-Year-Old NYC Caffé Dante Launches Negroni Fountain This Summer

Just when you thought Dante, Greenwich Village's century-old café-turned-cocktail bar specializing in all things Negroni, couldn’t outdo themselves, they went ahead and created a Negroni fountain.

Opening today at the former Genuine Superette space in Little Italy, the Dante at Genuine pop-up is set to deliver a free-flowing fountain of Dante’s classic Negroni cocktail all summer long. While the fountain is self-service, Dante’s expert bartenders will be monitoring how many cocktails each visitor has and at $14 per pour, that’s probably for the best.

In addition to the Negroni fountain, Dante is also offering their "Summer of Spritz" cocktail menu, which focuses on Italian apertivos, like limoncello and Aperol, and other spirits that make up classic cocktails like the Negroni.

While the sheer presence of a Negroni fountain is reason enough to visit Dante at Genuine, there will also be a range of Italian dishes to try that were created specifically for the pop-up by Dante chef de cuisine Rachael Polhill. The menu includes sourdough flatbreads that represent the Italian flag with a red, green and white color scheme, along with a selection of fritti, including calamari, soft shell crab and zucchini. Of course, if you find yourself in the mood for something sweet to round out the experience, table side tiramisu is also on the menu.

There's no official word yet on how long the pop-up will run for, but we can only imagine that New York's Negroni aficionados, aka half of the city, will be eager to try out Dante's newest Negroni delivery system en masse.

Dante at Genuine operates daily from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for breakfast, with the full menu available until 10:00 p.m. Additionally, Daily Aperitivo Afternoons run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with specials on food and drinks.

