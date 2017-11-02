Celebrate National Sandwich Day with These Sandwich Deals Across the Country

This Friday, November 3, you can celebrate the birth of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, with National Sandwich Day. Though the 18th-century earl is popularly credited with inventing the sandwich, true sandwich historians should note that Jewish religious leader Hillel the Elder is recorded as having put meat and herbs between slices of Matzah all the way back in the first century CE, alongside other non-western flatbread eaters.

Regardless, the many National Sandwich Day promotions out there mean there's plenty of great sandwich deals across the nation on Friday, and we've compiled them for you here.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Deal: Free upgrade from a small (9-inch) to medium (12-inch) sub, saving $2.

Firehouse Subs

Celebrate #NationalSandwichDay on Nov. 3 by being one of the first 50 to order any size Hook & Ladder sub and get a custom enamel pin! pic.twitter.com/XbJ89lCy7V — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) November 1, 2017

Deal: The first 50 guests to order a Hook & Ladder sub will recieve a coupon for free chips and drink with any sub purchase this month.

Jersey Mike's

Deal: It's National Sandwich Month at Jersey Mike's, with different free giveaway sweepstakes every Monday through Thursday of November on Twitter.

Jon Smith Subs

Deal: A coupon for a free 6-inch sub with the purchase of a 12-inch sub at Stuart, Oviedo and Royal Palm Beach, FL locations, plus special giveaways for catering orders

McAlister's Deli

Deal: A McAlister's Club sandwich will be discounted to $4 at participating locations.

The Press Shop

Deal: The NYC sandwich spot is donating 100% of proceeds for the day to Edible Schoolyard NYC, and will give away free sandwiches for a year to one randomly chosen lunch guest (11 a.m. through 3 p.m.).

QuickChek

Deal: Buy one 6-inch sub, get one free when you download the coupon on from the QuikCheck mobile app.

Quiznos

Deal: Quizno's most popular sub, the 8-inch Classic Italian is $5 at participating locations.

Schlotzky's

Deal: Get a small original sandwich for $2.99.

Subway



Deal: The world's biggest sandwich chain is taking things a step further with World Sandwich Day. For every purchase of a sandwich and 30 oz. drink, Subway will donate a meal to domestic hunger-relief organization Feeding America, as well as give you a free sandwich of your own. Plus, a "Live Feed" event in New York City will feature DJ sets, free sandwich samples, giveaways and more.

Press'd Sandwich

Deal: Buy one sandwich and drink, get one free.