Joey Chestnut Earns 10th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Crown

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has become one of the Fourth of July holiday’s most consistent traditions, held annually since 1916. And for yesterday’s 2017 competition, consistency reigned atop the leaderboards as well.

Legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut captured his tenth Nathan’s Hot Dog title – his second straight victory and tenth win in the past eleven years – by breaking his own event record with 72 dogs downed, or just over seven hot dog per minute. (Chestnut set the previous contest record last year by consuming 70 hot dogs; however, the all-time record still stands at 73.5 hot dogs, which was also set by Chestnut during a 2016 event.) Chestnut had a solid lead during most of the ten minute competition, easily fending off 24-year-old sophomore entrant and Major League Eating up-and-comer Carmen Cincotti who finished second with 62 dogs, as well as 2015 champ and YouTube eating celebrity Matt Stonie who finished third with 48 dogs.

“There's no secret: I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit,” Chestnut said after his win according to ESPN who televised the event.