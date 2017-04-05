Search form
National Burrito Day is Tomorrow, Which Means ... Free Burritos For All!

By Rebekah Lowin Posted April 05, 2017

As long as you like certain burritos.

National food holidays might be pointless and absurd. Sure. But when there's free food involved, you can bet we'll be celebrating each and every one like it's our own birthday.

So, let's just get right to it: Tomorrow—April 6—is National Burrito Day.  And several chains will be offering complimentary burritos. 

(Now you'd like to reconsider your "I never celebrate obscure food holidays" stance, wouldn't you?)

At Rubios, hungry customers who present this coupon at the register will get a $5 burrito. The best part is, this isn't just a one-day promotion; the coupon is valid today, too. Meanwhile, at Del Taco, you do have to buy your own "epic burrito," but you'll receive a coupon for a free medium drink with that purchase. In order to redeem the offer, you'll have to sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan Club. Not a huge price to pay, though, for that free drink.

Moving on.

Over at El Pollo Loco, there's a buy-one-get-one burrito offer going on just as long as you remember to bring this coupon. (We have a pretty strong feeling you won't forget.)

Last but not least, Blue Coast Burrito's got their own BOGO offer. 

If anyone wants to create a petition for National Burrito Day to become a legitimate national holiday, we are so down to sign it. Until then, happy eating!

