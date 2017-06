Madrid’s New Nap Café Gives the Siesta an Upgrade

The Spanish are obviously famous for their custom of taking a siesta, the portion of the day they take away from work to rest (which could soon be abolished). But now a new café in Madrid called Siesta & Go, the first of it’s kind in the city, is modernizing the tradition.

The café offers both private and shared rooms to take a rest during the day, for a fee of course, reports Lonely Planet. The rooms are complete with beds, a lamp, and books, if you prefer to simply read, study, or relax, rather than sleep.

Siesta & Go is seriously tricked out with all the naptime essentials: They offer customers slippers and pajamas, single use sheets and blankets (if you’re worried about hygiene or bed bugs), and coffee for a pick me up afterward.