Nancy Silverton Explains What Makes the Perfect Gelato

One of the most important things you should know about Nancy Silverton is that she when she decides to learn a new recipe, she becomes obsessed with making it perfect. Her line of gelato is no different.

Silverton runs four restaurants around California right now – Pizzeria Mozza, Osteria Mozza, Chi Spacca, and Mozza2Go – but before that she founded La Brea bakery, where she solidified her reputation as a master baker and an authority on bread. You’ll probably recognize that story from her episode of Chef’s Table.

Silverton also has a reputation for perfecting Italian comfort food staples, pizza in particular. Keeping with that trend through the dessert course, in 2015 she launched Nancy’s Fancy, a line of gelato and sorbetto.