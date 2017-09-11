Burger King France Is Offering a 'Mystery Burger' [Video]

Any game show worth its salt has an "Or you can trade it all for what's in the box!" moment. Or maybe that was just Let's Make a Deal? Regardless, we all can appreciate the excitement of the unknown. And now, Burger King in France is betting that customers might be interested in taking a gamble when it comes to their order. The chain is offering a "Mystery Burger" where, for a discounted price, customers don't know which Burger King sandwich is hiding in an unbranded box until they open it.

From now until September 25, a mere 2 euros (about $2.40) will get French fast food aficionados a chance at the discounted burger of their dreams: one of ten of Burger Kings signature sandwiches (beef or chicken) served in a white clamshell box with nothing other than a large black question mark printed on the top.

Though on its surface, the promotion might seem like a slick way to get rid of a surplus of unwanted sandwiches, the ad agency behind this Burger King promotion explained that the campaign's intentions are far from mischievous. "We have to give people an opportunity to discover Burger King's products, but without hard selling or aggressive promotions that are not good for the brand," Georges Mohammed-Chérif, Executive Creative Director at Buzzman (the agency behind the promotion), told Adweek. "We have to do it in a creative way, to reach people and give them a very good reason to come and discover [menu items beyond the Whopper]." In fact, the sandwich that ends up in the box is apparently chosen completely at random. (Feel free to imagine a French teenager indifferently spinning a wheel of sandwich selections in the back of the kitchen).

To help push the promotion, Buzzman also created a pretty humorous television spot featuring a French couple sitting in a doctor's office while their burger undergoes an ultrasound. Though being that the whole point of the promotion is the chance to try something new for cheap, paying for some elective medical tests kind of defeats the purpose, doesn't it?