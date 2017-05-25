This Music Festival Will Feature a 4-Mile Beer Pipeline

75,000 attendees. Dozens of bands. One four-mile beer pipeline.

The Wacken Open Air music festival, which takes place annually in Wacken, Germany, already attracts tens of thousands of the world's metalheads...but this year, in true metal fashion, they're outdoing themselves.

"You read it right," the festival's personnel wrote in a post on the festival's website. "The beer stalls in front of the main stages will be provided with fresh beer from our new underground beer pipeline. Both fresh and waste water will run through these pipes too. Of course we will control the hygiene of the tubes all the time." We're glad they clarified, but maybe that was a little too much information.

They went on to explain why the four-mile pipeline, which they went on to feature in a series of Facebook photos, was more than just a fun addition; it was also a logistically significant one—in fact, they dubbed it “a lasting investment in the infrastructure of Wacken.”

"Until this year, we always had to move dozens of barrels through the infield," the festival's reps continued. "We had to bring in full barrels before and during the shows and afterwards we had to remove the empty ones. This caused a lot of avoidable traffic. The new pipeline helps us to protect the floor! And we also get rid of bottlenecks at the bar, you will not have to wait for the new barrel to be on tap anymore."

https://www.facebook.com/WackenOpenAir.official/posts/1593392434017679 Our current construction work completes the actions we started in autumn. We added the promised beer pipeline and some other stuff! Read everything about it here: http://wacken.click/AIskc Posted by Wacken Open Air on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

While it may seem like an awful lot of work for one weekend's worth of beer, when you think about it, it's not so much more work than having to lug tons of kegs across the very same fields. Most kegs weigh about 160 pounds apiece. The pipeline, meanwhile, will allow a whopping 105,000 gallons of beer to be poured at different beer stands all around the festival. And, as reported by Deutsche Welle, on average, attendees at this festival each drink more than a gallon of beer throughout the weekend.

Now, we're just left wondering how to get our hands on a festival pass and a plane ticket. Any leads?