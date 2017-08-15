This Music Festival Just Banned Pineapples

The U.K.’s Reading and Leeds Festival prevents festivalgoers from bringing in weapons, fireworks, drones, glass, and now, pineapples.

It’s not that the organizers are opposed to people growing a pineapple to find internet fame, or that they don’t want festival attendees to make healthy eating choices. Instead, they have banned the tropical fruit out of fear of the festival being overrun with pineapple enthusiasts. "Organizers were a little concerned about hundreds of pineapples turning up on site so decided to ask fans not to bring them along," a spokesman for Reading and Leeds Festivals told the BBC. While the spokesman added that, “The tongue may be slightly in cheek on this one,” the Reading Festival website now explicitly states that festival-goers may not bring pineapples to the grounds.

Pineapples became the new must-have festival fashion accessory thanks to the U.K. band Glass Animals. Their song “Pork Soda” includes the lyrics “pineapples are in my head,” which stemmed from lead singer Dave Bayley overhearing a conversation where someone may have said the mysterious phrase. The band’s fans glommed on to the line and started showing up at gigs toting pineapples, and wearing pineapple hats and shirts and even pineapple costumes, much to the amusement of the band.

While the festival organizers may feel like they’ve gotten ahead of this thing, banning the fruit before the festival kicks off on August 25, the band is certain that the ban will backfire. "Anyone who wasn't bringing a pineapple definitely is now," said drummer Joe Seaward, noting that banning pineapples and not other fruits is discriminatory. "It's fruitist. Watermelons are fine, but not pineapples?"

However, with the ban in place, he couldn’t help but agree that it would be a "challenge" to smuggle the fruit into the festival. Sure, like nobody's ever smuggled illicit substances into a music festival before.