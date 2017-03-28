The Museum of Ice Cream Finds a Home in L.A.

Angelinos rejoiced over the news that New York's famed Museum of Ice Cream pop-up was heading to the west coast and now we've got all of the sweet details.

Opening Saturday, April 22 in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, the sugary space will be four times larger than its previous east coast location with ten completely re-imagined installations.

Aside from the Instagram-friendly sprinkle pool, visitors will get to enjoy a mint-yielding "grow house" (fingers crossed for on-site mint chocolate chip ice cream). In an ode to California, there will also be a room dedicated to the Golden State and its defining people, places and things, as well as a melted popsicle jungle.

"The Museum of Ice Cream, founded and creative directed by Maryellis Bunn, is the place where whimsical ideas and products are transformed into real life experiences. Its mission is to design environments that bring people together and provoke imagination," the organization said in a statement.

If you're hoping to satisfy your sweet tooth, the museum will highlight a "Scoop of the Week" from local creameries like McConnell's, Salt & Straw and CREAM. A mochi tasting area curated by My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, DOVE chocolate booth and rainbow sherbet exhibit will round out the experience's necessary food component, along with ice cream inspired scents and flavors from scientists at International Flavors & Fragrances. Guests will also be able to purchase over 30 new ice cream-themed products including custom sprinkles, scoopers and even a ping pong table.

Tickets are available to the general public on Monday, April 3 at 9 AM (museumoficecream.com), but American Express cardholders can take advantage of a pre-sale starting Thursday, March 30. Considering the New York pop-up sold out in five days with a wait list of over 200,000 people, you'll probably want to take full advantage of this opportunity before it melts.