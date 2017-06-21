L.A.'s Museum of Ice Cream Extends Its Run to October

Rejoice! The wildly popular Museum of Ice Cream – where celebs like Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all paid a visit – isn’t closing down just yet.

Founder and Creative Director Maryellis Bunn apparently left her job in the corporate world to create the go-to destination for ice cream lovers get up close and personal with America’s favorite dessert, and she seems to have made the right decision.

When the tickets first went on sale on April 3, they sold out quickly for its entire run, leaving little hope that most people would actually get to see the inside of this sprinkle-filled wonderland. Even the New York outpost of the pop-up sold out in just five days and boasted a waiting list of 200,000 when it debuted in the city last year.

But now ice-cream fans have a second chance to visit one of the most Instagram-worthy places in Los Angeles: The museum is extending its run until October 16th. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, so you’ll have to be poised and ready by your computer if you want to snag a pair because if history has taught us anything, it's that the museum's popularity should not be underestimated.

Tickets are $28 dollars for adults – not exactly cheap – and while it’s true that you won’t learn much about the history of ice cream, you will be able to play in pools of rainbow sprinkles, visit mint plants growing in chocolate-tinged soil, and pose with giant gummi bears as you move through the ten room, candy-colored gallery. And don’t worry, you’ll be able to sample plenty of ice cream along the way, from mochi to ice cream sandwiches.

Luckily, there are only 20 people allowed in the museum every half an hour, so you’ll have lots of space to play in the museum's melted popsicle jungle – and take pictures, of course.