L.A.'s Museum of Ice Cream Extends Its Run to October

Rejoice! The wildly popular Museum of Ice Cream – where celebs like Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all paid a visit – isn’t closing down just yet.

Founder and Creative Director Maryellis Bunn apparently left her job in the corporate world to create the go-to destination for ice cream lovers get up close and personal with America’s favorite dessert, and she seems to have made the right decision.

When the tickets first went on sale on April 3, they sold out quickly for its entire run, leaving little hope that most people would actually get to see the inside of this sprinkle-filled wonderland. Even the New York outpost of the pop-up sold out in just five days and boasted a waiting list of 200,000 when it debuted in the city last year.