Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco Extends Its Run

The Museum of Ice Cream, the bubble gum pink haven for the perfect Instagram picture (preferably in its pool of rainbow sprinkles) will open in San Francisco on Sunday. When tickets first went on sale for opening dates in September and October, they sold out within a few hours. The pop-up museum is wildly popular; when it opened in Los Angeles over the summer, it had to extend its opening dates until October 16th to accommodate all the rabid ice cream fans that wanted in.

Courtesy of the Katie Gibbs / Museum of Ice Cream

The location in San Francisco has decided to do the same, announcing that the museum will remain open until February of 2018, which means that you may yet get your chance visit the rainbow shrine to America’s favorite frozen dessert.

With exhibits that have, in the past, included that now infamous rainbow sprinkles pool, a room full of pink and yellow bananas hanging from the walls, sculptures of giant gummy bears and melting ice pops, and lots of ice cream samples along the way, it’s been one of the unmissable attractions in California this summer. According to SF Gate, the pool will be “completely reimagined” for the San Francisco location, and there will also be a “Pop Rocks cave as well as a magical candy garden, psychedelic rainbow unicorns, a push pop installation, [and] a cherry on top sky."

If you’re eager to join the legions of people who want to up their Instagram game with the perfect shot among the color coordinated exhibits, but worry that the crowds will get in your way, don’t fret—tickets are set at different times through the day to prevent overcrowding.

The chocolate brand Compartes has also teamed up with the Museum of Ice Cream on a limited edition chocolate bar, made from its signature chocolate, real vanilla beans, caramelized waffle cone and plenty of rainbow sprinkles.

Tickets to the museum went on sale to American Express Card Members this morning, and they’ll be available to the general public tomorrow at 9 a.m., so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to snag a pair.