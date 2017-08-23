The Museum of Ice Cream Is Coming to San Francisco This Fall

Even if you personally haven't had a chance to step into the Museum of Ice Cream's famed Sprinkle Pool just yet, you've no doubt heard of it—and seen it all over your Instagram feed. After all, it's become the stuff of sweet, sugary legend.

Now, you have another chance to get one of those coveted 'grams for yourself—assuming you live somewhere near to San Francisco, that is, or are willing to road-trip there next month. The MoIC has just announced the debut of its third location in San Francisco, which follows in the sprinkle-coated footsteps of its New York City and Los Angeles locations. It'll have its grand opening on September 17, and will remain open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. (closed Tuesdays).

Just as we saw in Los Angeles and in New York before that, the gallery's team of designers plans to create ten colorful installations for its new patrons. All of the fun will go down at 1 Grant Avenue in Union Square, smack-dab in the middle of The Golden City. The new museum will feature an interactive candy garden, rainbow unicorns, a push-pop installation, plus the Sprinkle Pool, which is "filled with over one hundred million custom designed sprinkles." Yes. One hundred million of them.

There's a "Pop Rocks Cave," too, which will likely be equal parts fun and terrifying.

Oh, and there's ice cream, of course! The Museum will feature scream-worthy cones from its local partners, who will respectively serve a "scoop of the week" on a rotational basis. There's even talk of a "Museum of Ice Cream" flavor. What does a museum taste like, you ask? Well, folks, we'll all have to wait in line together to find out.

If you're in possession of an American Express Platinum Card, you can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 23 at 9 a.m. Non-Platinum AmEx cardholders will have to wait until Thursday, August 24 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $38 per person ($18 for seniors and young kids), which is a whopping 9 dollars more than they were in New York and Los Angeles. We'd jump on them, though: The New York pop-up sold out in just five days...and boasted a waitlist of 200,000 people.

May the odds be ever in your flavor.