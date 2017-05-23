Move Aside, Unicorn Foods: "Watercolor Cakes" Might Just Be the Latest Baking Trend

Subtlety: It's a lost art...especially in the world of food and drink.

Surely we don't need to remind you of Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino, the new Naked Chicken Chips from Taco Bell, or the recent return of Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos.

But if Reddit user 10cgetsyounuts has her way, that delicate art just might be making a comeback. A stunning image of a "watercolor coffee cake" posted by the user, whose IRL name is Sabrina Sachs, has much of the Reddit baking community entranced.

"There is something so endearing and heartwarming about the pic and the cake I saved it," wrote user iamnottheuser in just one of the many overwhelmingly positive comments the cake's received. Another commented that "the way the colors fade into each other is seamless," and yet another chimed in to add that "I would hesitate to eat this for about....30 seconds," going on to clarify that "that's a record where cake is concerned."

Meanwhile, others asked for the recipe. (We were curious, too.) "Pretty much used Nigella Lawsons [sic] recipe for a coffee walnut cake," the original poster responded. "The frosting is Swiss Meringue Buttercream flavoured with coffee and I put some walnuts in between the layers."

There was, admittedly, a bit of confusion as to what the two coffee cups were doing in the photo, and some commenters drew comparisons between the mugs and the cake itself.

"Looks like a mug to me," commented user FitAndDumb, to which the original poster replied, "Wooo! Thats what I was going for actually!!"

Genius.

Well, since photos of food on the Internet will only bring you so much joy before you need to actually, you know, eat something, we'll take this time to remind you that we've got an excellent coffee walnut cake recipe of our own...and a decadent white buttercream recipe to boot. Just remember to post your masterpiece on Reddit when you're done baking.