These Are the 10 Most Popular Restaurants in NYC, According to Twitter

Whether or not you find it annoying, you can't deny that social media has become a large part of the dining-out experience. Aside from Instagram and the surge of food influencers who've built their empires on posting pictures of foods they're eating, social media offers an outlet for people — who are not professional critics — to share their honest, unfiltered, sometimes-rageful feelings about the meals they've eaten.

Twitter collected data on the N.Y.C. restaurants that got people talking this year, compiling the ten spots that racked up the most Twitter mentions. Unsurprisingly, the restaurants people Tweeted about the most are some of the best that the city has to offer. Union Square Café came out on top, with Black Tap and Russ & Daughters following close behind.

Here's the full list of restaurants:

Union Square Café (@UnionSquareCafe) Black Tap (@blacktapnyc) Russ & Daughters (@LoxPopuli) Peter Luger Le Coucou (@LeCoucou_NYC) Blue Hill (@bluehillfarm) MIMI Marta (@martamanhattan) Fuku (@momofuku) Momofuku (@momofuku)

Twitter gathered some other interesting stats, too. For example, Union Square Café’s most Tweeted-about day of 2017 was April 25, the day they received a three-star review from the New York Times, and its most frequently Tweeted dish is the wine and ricotta gnocchi. Some other fun facts that aren't so surprising: The most popular time of day for Tweets about delivery? 8 p.m. The most popular time of day for Tweets about coffee? 10 a.m.

"The conversation about food and restaurants is always happening on Twitter, and there are more than 100 million Tweets a month globally about food," a Twitter rep said in an email. "Food is also the eighth most searched for topic when new users create Twitter accounts and search for topics to follow."