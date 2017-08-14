These Countries Order the Most Coffee To-Go

When it comes to coffee, there are two different kinds of people in the world: Those that rush to a coffee shop or café in the morning before work, grab their caffeinated fuel and drink it during their commute, or at their desks. And then there are those people who sit at the café and savor their coffee on a couch or in a plush chair, peacefully enjoying the moment. Where do these two types of people tend to live? A new survey has figured that out.

According to a report by Forbes, researchers at data analytics firm NPD Group put together a list of the countries where people are the most likely to buy to-go coffees, and perhaps it won’t surprise to find out that taking your coffee on the road is the least common in Spain and Italy, two places that take coffee and the slow pace of life seriously. In both of those countries, to-go coffees account for just three percent of all coffee orders. Café culture might soon shift in Italy at least, because as Forbes points out, Starbucks will be opening its first outpost in Milan in 2018.

Meanwhile, on-the-go orders are much more common in North America. In the U.S. (where people drink around 400 million cups of coffee per day) and Canada, 45 percent and 43 perfect of all coffee is taken to-go, respectively. But it’s Japan that tops the list where 48 percent of coffee orders are to-go. Korea trails behind with 35 percent, while in China, it seems like coffee culture hasn’t caught on yet, with only 10 percent of all coffee orders made to-go.

NPD also covered what food items are ordered the most to accompany coffee by country. In the U.S., most people like something savory to eat, like a sandwich, with their coffee, while people in Canada and South America prefer something sweet, like a doughnut or sweet bread. One thing all these countries definitely have in common? They all love their coffee.