The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Today, OpenTable released their list of the most scenic restaurants in America—that is, the restaurants with the best views skylines, landmarks, or natural beauty like majestic mountain ranges, waves lapping on the shore, or a brilliant sunset.

OpenTable compiled the list by reviewing the opinions of over 10 million of the website's users, on 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for which “scenic views” was chosen as a special feature of the establishment. California is home to 13 winning restaurants—the most of any state on the list—while North Carolina took second place with six restaurants making the list. Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin each have five honorees.

Here is the list in its entirety: