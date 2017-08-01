The 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, According to OpenTable

Today, OpenTable released their list of the most scenic restaurants in America—that is, the restaurants with the best views skylines, landmarks, or natural beauty like majestic mountain ranges, waves lapping on the shore, or a brilliant sunset.

OpenTable compiled the list by reviewing the opinions of over 10 million of the website's users, on 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for which “scenic views” was chosen as a special feature of the establishment. California is home to 13 winning restaurants—the most of any state on the list—while North Carolina took second place with six restaurants making the list. Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin each have five honorees.

Here is the list in its entirety:

Advertisement

Alabama

Dauphin's - Mobile

Alaska

Seven Glaciers - Girdwood

Arizona

Different Pointe of View - Phoenix

Mesquite Grill at Tonto Verde - Rio Verde

Vivace Restaurant - Tucson

Arkansas

Brave New Restaurant - Little Rock

Eleven at Crystal Bridges - Bentonville

California

Courtesy of Marine Room

Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove – Newport Coast

Bertrand at Mister A's – San Diego

Courtesy of Bertrand at Mister A’s

The Marine Room - San Diego

Cafe Pacific - Palos Verdes

Coco Palm - Pomona

Grand View - San Jose

Oyster Loft - Pismo Beach

Queensview Steakhouse - Long Beach

Sir Winston's Aboard The Queen Mary - Long Beach

River's End - Jenner

Salute E Vita Ristorante - Richmond

Sea Venture - Pismo Beach

Ventana Grill - St Pismo

Colorado

Alpenglow Stube - Keystone

Flagstaff House - Boulder

The Fort - Morrison

Pepper Tree Restaurant - Colorado Springs

Florida

Bon Appetit - Dunedin

Latitudes on Sunset Key - Key West

Ophelia's on the Bay - Sarasota

Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge @ Grand Plaza Hotel-St Pete Beach - St. Pete Beach

Georgia

The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Plaza - Atlanta

Idaho

Beverly's - Coeur d'Alene

Rupert's at Hotel McCall - McCall

Illinois

Nick and Nino's Penthouse Steakhouse - Springfield

Iowa

360 Steakhouse - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs

Martini's Grille - Burlington

Kentucky

RIVUE Restaurant and Lounge - Louisville

Maine

Joseph's by the Sea - Old Orchard Beach

Ocean - Kennebunkport

Maryland

The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain - Dickerson

The Hobbit Restaurant - Ocean City

Bridges Restaurant - MD - Grasonville

Massachusetts

The Ocean House Restaurant - Dennis Port

Twenty Eight Atlantic at Wequassett Resort - East Harwich

Venezia Restaurant - Boston

Michigan

Courtesy of Iridescence

Advertisement

Iridescence - Detroit

River Crab - St. Clair

Cygnus 27 - Grand Rapids

Mississippi

Thirty-two - Biloxi

Missouri

Baxter's Lakeside Grille - Lake Ozark

JB Hooks - Lake Ozark

Kemoll's Italian Restaurant - St. Louis

Nevada

Chart House – Lake Tahoe

Edgewood Restaurant - Stateline

Range Steakhouse – Laughlin

Top of Binion's Steakhouse - Las Vegas

Top of the World Restaurant - Stratosphere Hotel - Las Vegas

New Jersey

Highlawn Pavilion - West Orange

Panini Bay Waterfront Restaurant – Tuckerton

Chart House – Atlantic City

Charthouse – Weehawken

New York

The Chateau on the Lake - Bolton Landing

TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone - Verona

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson - Yonkers

North Carolina

Courtesy of Omni Sunset Terrace

The Bistro at Childress Vineyards - Lexington

The Bistro at Topsail - Surf City

Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville

Blue Ridge - Asheville

Advertisement

Canyon Kitchen - Sapphire

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge - Blowing Rock

Ohio

Bay Harbor - Sandusky

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard - Canton

Pier W - Cleveland

Primavista - Cincinnati

Tarragon at The Inn at Honey Run - Millersburg

Oklahoma

Vast - Oklahoma City

Oregon

Portland City Grill - Portland

King Estate Restaurant - Eugene

Pennsylvania

Courtesy of Altius

Altius - Pittsburgh

Black Bass Hotel - Lumberville

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington - Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

Courtesy of 15 Point Road

15 Point Road - Portsmouth

Boat House Waterfront Dining - Tiverton

Coast Guard House - Narragansett

South Carolina

Al's Upstairs - West Columbia

Middleton Place Restaurant - Charleston

The Pump House - Rock Hill

Tennessee

Advertisement

Citico's - Lenoir City

Texas

Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant - Camp Verde

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck - Dallas

Four Winds Steakhouse - Wills Point

Shearns Seafood and Prime Steaks - Galveston

Utah

The Roof Restaurant - Salt Lake City

Log Haven - Salt Lake City

Vermont

Simon Pearce Restaurant - Quechee

Virginia

Chateau Morrisette - Floyd

Region's 117 - Lake Frederick

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm - Lovettsville

Wisconsin

Golden Mast - Okauchee

Harbor House - Milwaukee

The Mariner's Inn - Madison

Timmer's Resort - West Bend

The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern - La Crosse