These Are the Most Popular Restaurants on Instagram

In 2017, did you take your dream vacation to Paris or London? Did you finally go on that family trip to Disneyland or party with friends in Las Vegas? Did you wait in line outside Dominique Ansel’s bakery for a cronut in New York City or try a beignet in at Café Du Monde in New Orleans? Chances are, if you went on any of these adventures, you probably posted a photo or a video to Instagram.

This morning, Instagram released the social media app’s year in review, which included all the most-Instagrammed places on the planet, including the restaurants, bakeries, and cafes that people were most likely to document.

Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans topped the list of the ten most-Instagrammed bakeries and cafes in the U.S. (Kim Kardashian is a big fan), while Starbucks Seattle came in fourth, outdoing Dominique Ansel’s New York City outpost, which ranked eighth. Meanwhile, nine of the top twenty most-Instagrammed restaurants in the U.S. are in New York. 230 Fifth came in first place, while the celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu came in second place. Katz’s Deli, Peter Luger Steak House, and the Hard Rock Café also made the list.

Instagram’s year in review also included the most popular cities and attractions to post Instagram photos. New York City, Moscow, and London, were the three most Instagrammed cities in the world (Paris managed to come in fifth, which is slightly surprising), while Disneyland ranked as the number one most Instagrammed location, followed by Times Square and Central Park (Disney's Magic Kingdom, in Orlando, is sixth on the list). In the U.S., New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago were the top three most Instagrammed cities.

Here are the full lists of the most-Instagrammed restaurants and cafes in the country:

U.S. bakeries & cafes:

Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans, LA) Voodoo Doughnut (Portland, OR) DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections (New York, NY) Taiyaki NYC (New York, NY) Little Damage (Los Angeles, CA) Starbucks Seattle (Seattle, WA) 3 Arts Club Cafe at Restoration Hardware (Chicago, IL) Dominique Ansel Bakery (New York, NY) Serendipity 3 (New York, NY) Sugar Factory (Las Vegas, NV)

U.S. restaurants: