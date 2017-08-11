The 7 Most-Pinned Popsicles on Pinterest

The end of summer is fast approaching, which means that you should try out your warm weather recipes while you still have the chance. This is the perfect excuse to make fancy popsicles, adorned with every color of the rainbow, filled with candy, or inspired by cookie dough.

Pinterest is, of course, a great place to gather ideas for your adventure in popsicle making; their boards have some of the prettiest, most delicious-looking popsicle recipes on the Internet. Use these recipes to inspire your own ideas for the perfect refreshment on a hot day or you can freeze a whole batch for your next cookout. Even if popsicle-making isn’t your strong suit, you can at least feast your eyes on these beautiful creations.

Here are the seven most pinned popsicle recipes on Pinterest:

Gummy Bear Popsicles

These popsicles are basically frozen candy; they combine Sprite and gummy bears (although you could probably use any gummy candy you want) to make the ideal candy-fied dessert on a sweltering day.

Cookie Dough Popsicles

These simple popsicles use just five-ingredients and are meant to taste just like chocolate chip cookie dough.

Rainbow Popsicles

Though these popsicles are little more complicated to create, the multi-layered colors, made with real fruit and yogurt, resemble a watercolor painting once you’re finished.

Blueberry Cheesecake Popsicle Bites

Pop these mini popsicles right into your mouth—no stick required.

Frozen Mango, Kiwi and Raspberry Pops

These three-layer popsicles contain real fruit if you're looking for a healthier option.

Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana Yogurt Pops

These popsicles are healthy enough to be eaten for breakfast, but sweet enough to make a satisfying dessert, too.

Cake Batter Popsicles

These frozen pops are basically a slice of ice cream cake you eat without a fork.

Don't forget, popsicles aren't just for kids: we've got cucumber lime with gin and blueberry-peach tequila ice pop recipes to satisfy adults, too.