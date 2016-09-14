According to the United Nations, the world produces more than enough food for everyone on the planet. Yet billions of pounds end up in landfills every year. Leib is taking on the hunger epidemic by focusing on legislation to address labeling and to make donating easier. "For most foods the date on the label is about freshness, not safety," she says. "There are no guidelines at the federal level and inconsistent ones on the state level that are not based on actual science. We want to make labeling laws clearer, so when people pick up a yogurt, they know when it's OK to eat it and when to throw it out." This common-sense approach has the potential to transform our system, with the ultimate goal of getting more food to those in need.