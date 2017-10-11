Molten Lava Ding Dongs are Hostess's Hottest Treat Yet [Video]

If your problem with the Hostess's crème-filled chocolate snack cakes known as Ding Dongs (or as some may fondly remember, "King Dons") is that they aren't large enough, creamy enough, chocolatey enough and, oh yeah, not piping hot enough, prepare to have your mind mollified. Hostess has just released a new spin on the classic brand: Molten Lava Ding Dongs—a microwaveable mashup of snack cake and real cake.

As part of the company's continuing push into the frozen food section—which began last year with the launch of heat-at-home Deep-Fried Twinkies and later continued with branded ice cream flavors—Hostess has created these Molten Lava Ding Dongs, "a 30 percent larger cake with 60 percent more crème filling and 20 percent more chocolate coating" that is "ready-to-eat after just 20 seconds in the microwave." Hostess bills the results as "a delicious mouthful of decadent, warm, chocolate crème filling wrapped in the chocolate cake of Ding Dongs [customers] have loved for generations."

Courtesy of Hostess Brands, LLC.

"The introduction of Molten Lava Ding Dongs, which comes on the heels of last year's launch of Deep-Fried Twinkies, demonstrates Hostess' commitment to expanding its presence in the frozen food category," Burke Raine, Hostess Brands' Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "With this new product, Hostess continues to push the envelope of innovation, bringing consumers restaurant-ready versions of their favorite snack cakes which can be enjoyed at home in seconds."

In all, this far-out Ding Dong concoction is the latest news in what has been an amazing run for Hostess in recent years. Five years ago, it was announced that the famed bakery brand would be filing for bankruptcy and consumers began to worry if they'd ever seen Twinkies again. Cut to 2017, just four years after the brand's relaunch, and you can now get things like Chocolate Twinkies, White Fudge Ding Dongs, and Candy Corn CupCakes. Hostess even put Twinkie-branded cappuccinos into convenience stores. Turns out the problem wasn't that people didn't want Hostess snack cakes… they just wanted them in every form imaginable!