Danny Bowien’s Upcoming Season of ‘The Mind of a Chef’ Will Not Air on PBS

In the pantheon of great chef-centric TV shows, Anthony Bourdain’s The Mind of a Chef was one of the first to really spend time with individual chefs and focus on their inspirations and personal stories. While they already have a sixth season slated, Zero Point Zero, the company that produces the show, announced today that the new season of The Mind of a Chef would not air on its longtime home of PBS.

According to reports, a representative for Zero Point Zero explained that the sixth season, which will star Mission Chinese’ Danny Bowien and another not-yet-announced chef, will premiere this fall on a different network. We have reached out to Zero Point Zero for comment, but have not yet received any clarification regarding where the sixth season will air instead or what led to the departure.

The Mind of a Chef began as an iPad app project from the team behind the now defunct Lucky Peach and previously profiled such chefs as David Chang, Sean Brock, April Bloomfield, Edward Lee, Magnus Nilsson, Gabrielle Hamilton, David Kinch and Ludo Lefebvre. The show won James Beard Foundation Awards for Best Television Program in 2013 and 2014, along with a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program in 2014.

Seasons one through four—which includes all episodes, minus Lefebvre’s—are currently available to stream on Netflix. Here are some of our favorite moments from previous seasons of The Mind of a Chef.

Chef April Bloomfield on Season Two

Bloomfield cooks a veal shank for Marcella Hazan while the famed cookbook writer offers her two or three cents to the chef throughout.

Chef Edward Lee on Season Three

Lee and Aisha Tyler make Octo-Bourbon Bacon—which sounds like a weird mix, but looks incredible—while enjoying ample amounts of Kentucky's most famous whiskey.

Chef Sean Brock on Season Two

Brock sweats through a heaping order of Prince's extra hot fried chicken in Nashville and (barely) lives to tell the tale.

Chef Gabrielle Hamilton in Season 4

Hamilton elaborates on the chaos and frenetic fun that surrounds family meal each day at her New York restaurant, Prune.

Chef Magnus Nillson in Season 3

Nillson gives a tour through his beloved root cellar, which he uses to store and ferment foods to use through the long, northern Sweden winters.