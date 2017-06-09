Apparently Millennials Don't Even Like Avocado Toast

The bizarre controversy over the supposed millennial obsession with avocado toast rages on.

In the latest installment, the Huffington Post teamed up with YouGov to conduct a poll, which surveyed 1000 Americans ages 18 and over, in order to determine, once and for all, if millennials actually eat – or even enjoy – avocado toast. The results might actually surprise you.

Their poll found that people ages 18 to 29 aren’t anymore fixated on avocados than other age groups. In fact, only 28 percent of people in that age group said they “love” avocados, while 38 percent of people ages 30-44 said the same.

On top of that, only a small sliver of millennials have actually indulged in avocado toast at a restaurant – about 6 percent. Adults older than 30 aren’t really buying the snack either, with only a combined 15% reporting that they’ve ordered it from a menu. They’re more likely to make avocado toast at home, meaning there aren’t many millennials out there blowing their savings on artisanal avocado-based meals from fancy bruncheries.

Sure, 57 percent of respondents under 30 said they like avocados, but 66 percent of people older than 30 like them too, which makes sense. Avocados are a delightful fruit. They are creamy and rich, divine with a sprinkle of salt and squeeze of lemon. Perhaps millennials (and everyone else) like avocados so much because they taste good, and that’s all there is to it?

The survey is just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of pop culture's fascination with avocados.

Truly, people – ourselves included – cannot stop thinking about, over-analyzing, and eating avocados. But perhaps the answer to why we just can’t get enough is simple: They’re delicious.