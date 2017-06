Millennials Aren't Killing at Least One Chain Restaurant: Olive Garden

We hate to admit it—we really do—but no one makes breadsticks quite like Olive Garden. But whether it's the Italian-food restaurant's buttered and seasoned sticks or its limitless house salad soaked in dressing that keeps its dedicated customers in its booths, there's no way to tell. Either way, it doesn't matter—the point is, folks are coming back.

In fact, while many a chain restaurant's sales fell in recent months—thanks to young millennial customers, some say—Olive Garden's sales are rising. According to CNN, Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, says the chain's sales are up more than four percent in its most recent quarter to an all-time, record high, even while it's competitors, such as TGI Fridays, Ruby Tuesday, and Applebee's, are struggling.

Olive Garden is Darden restaurant's number one performer, out-selling Long Horn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, and its several other casual dining chains, according to CNN. It's four percent sales' increase came paired with a two percent jump in traffic—otherwise known as the number of people who are dining in its restaurants.