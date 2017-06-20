From Smoothie Bowls to Avocado Toast, Could Millennial Food Trends Be Making You Skinnier?

When it comes to food, millennials don’t have a great reputation, perhaps for a reason: They’re buying up all the avocados and they're more concerned with photographing everything they eat for social media rather than just enjoying their dinner. However, there could be a plus side to all their food-related madness. What millennials like to eat might be making everyone a lot healthier – and maybe even a little skinnier too.

Researchers at the University at Georgia say that healthy foods like avocado, quinoa, chia seeds and chickpeas – all trendy right now in the Western food world – are high in polyunsaturated fats, which change our body’s hormones and suppress our urge to eat. The researchers think that eating these fats could influence our propensity to gain weight for the better.

They decided to test their theory that foods high in polyunsaturated fats are helping people fight obesity by measuring the hormone changes and levels of fullness and hunger, in a group of test subjects, ages 18 to 35.

The participants who ate a diet rich in polyunsaturated fats reported overall that they felt more full and less hungry for longer than their counterparts who ate a control diet “consisting of a typical American eating pattern.”

“These findings tell us that eating foods rich in PUFAs (polyunsaturated fats), like those found in walnuts, may favourably change appetite hormones so that we can feel fuller for longer,” said Jamie Cooper, one of the lead researchers on the study, according to Metro UK.

There’s no evidence that eating more polyunsaturated fats is a miracle weight loss diet, but it probably wouldn’t hurt to add more flax seed oil, walnuts, and fish (which all contain high levels of this type of fat) to your weekly meals if you’re hoping to curb your food cravings.

And next time you’re worried that indulging in a millennial food trend – maybe a smoothie bowl or a slice of avocado toast – might make you the victim of a fleeting food fad, rest assured that the meal you're enjoying isn’t just good for your Instagram. It’s probably also good for your body.