From Smoothie Bowls to Avocado Toast, Could Millennial Food Trends Be Making You Skinnier?

When it comes to food, millennials don’t have a great reputation, perhaps for a reason: They’re buying up all the avocados and they're more concerned with photographing everything they eat for social media rather than just enjoying their dinner. However, there could be a plus side to all their food-related madness. What millennials like to eat might be making everyone a lot healthier – and maybe even a little skinnier too.

Researchers at the University at Georgia say that healthy foods like avocado, quinoa, chia seeds and chickpeas – all trendy right now in the Western food world – are high in polyunsaturated fats, which change our body’s hormones and suppress our urge to eat. The researchers think that eating these fats could influence our propensity to gain weight for the better.

They decided to test their theory that foods high in polyunsaturated fats are helping people fight obesity by measuring the hormone changes and levels of fullness and hunger, in a group of test subjects, ages 18 to 35.